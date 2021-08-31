SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man arrested at Albert Lea High School

Officers from the Albert Lea Police Department were called to Albert Lea High School Tuesday morning, Aug. 31, 2021, for a report of an intruder.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
August 31, 2021 01:40 PM
ALBERT LEA -- A 26-year-old Rochester man was detained by Albert Lea police and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after police were called to Albert Lea High School for a report of an intruder Tuesday morning.

It is unclear if the man was arrested. A news release about the incident only identified the man as a 26-year-old from Rochester and said he was taken into custody and then to a hospital.

Police were called to the school about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday for a report of an intruder. School staff were able to contain the man in the lobby area of the building until officers arrive. After the man was taken into custody, the high school was searched by officers and determined safe for regular operations.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident. Albert Lea police did not release any other details.

