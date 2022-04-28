Rochester man arrested following traffic stop
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, in Rochester.
Rochester Police made a traffic stop at around 4 a.m. Wednesday on 43rd Street Northwest near 31st Avenue Northwest for illegal window tint, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.
During the traffic stop, the occupants of the vehicle admitted to smoking marijuana in the car. A search of the vehicle led police to the recovery of a firearm and a small amount of drugs.
Police arrested Fawaz Mohamed Abukar on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm, furnishing a minor with a firearm and illegal transportation of a firearm.
Faudskar said Abukar is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, April 28, 2022.
