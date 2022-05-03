SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man arrested following traffic stop

The 19-year-old was arrested for carrying a gun without a permit.

Moel Wade 5-3-22
Moel Wade.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
May 03, 2022 09:37 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A 19-year-old male was arrested following a traffic stop Monday night, May 2, 2022.

An officer saw a vehicle driving westbound on 11th Street crossing Third Avenue with a malfunctioning brake light, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The officer pulled over the vehicle in the area of Salem Road Southwest and Greenview Drive Southwest. Moilanen said the driver was nervous as the officer approached the vehicle. An odor of marijuana came from the vehicle.

The shots fired call for the shooting on 11th Street Southeast came out while the officer was talking with the driver. The officer searched the vehicle based on the odor of marijuana and located a bag containing a handgun, which was the same caliber as the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting on 11th Street Southeast.

The driver, 19-year-old Moel Wade, was arrested for carrying the gun without a permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen said the shooting investigation is ongoing and officers are currently trying to determine if Wade was involved in the shooting.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Crime - Police lights
Local
Man shot late Monday night in Southeast Rochester
The victim was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. Police are investigating the motive.
May 03, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Experience the value of local news on World Press Freedom Day
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 03, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 1-7, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 03, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Sandstone.JPG
Local
Rochester effort to spur affordable housing construction reimburses fees for first new home
City council ponders tweaks to pilot program following first approval
May 02, 2022 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen