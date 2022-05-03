Rochester man arrested following traffic stop

ROCHESTER — A 19-year-old male was arrested following a traffic stop Monday night, May 2, 2022.

An officer saw a vehicle driving westbound on 11th Street crossing Third Avenue with a malfunctioning brake light, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The officer pulled over the vehicle in the area of Salem Road Southwest and Greenview Drive Southwest. Moilanen said the driver was nervous as the officer approached the vehicle. An odor of marijuana came from the vehicle.

The shots fired call for the shooting on 11th Street Southeast came out while the officer was talking with the driver. The officer searched the vehicle based on the odor of marijuana and located a bag containing a handgun, which was the same caliber as the shell casings found at the scene of the shooting on 11th Street Southeast.

The driver, 19-year-old Moel Wade, was arrested for carrying the gun without a permit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moilanen said the shooting investigation is ongoing and officers are currently trying to determine if Wade was involved in the shooting.