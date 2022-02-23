SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at gas station

The 56-year-old man repeatedly pulled down his pants inside a Rochester gas station during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 23, 2022 10:40 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A 56-year-old man was arrested early Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after he allegedly repeatedly exposed himself inside of a Rochester gas station.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. to the Holiday Gas Station on Fourth Street Southeast for a report of a man who had been pulling down his pants in front of customers and exposing his genital area, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man reportedly also tried to take pictures of the store employees.

Officers made contact with the man, who had previously been trespassed from the store, and arrested him out of concern that he would continue to commit other crimes if he was not taken to jail, Moilanen said.

The man, identified as 56-year-old Roger Morehouse, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, for two misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure as well as a single charge of trespassing. Judge Joseph Chase ordered Morehouse be released on conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Morehouse pleaded not guilty to the charges and a possible trial date was scheduled for June.

Also Read
Police Lights
Local
Would-be thief throws napkin holder at pizza shop employee, leaves empty handed
The Rochester Police Department was called Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2022, for a report of an attempted theft at Domino's Pizza in southeast Rochester.
February 23, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Scam graphic
Local
Olmsted County woman falls prey to 'trapped General scam,' twice, loses $82k
The septuagenarian lost $82,000 after falling prey to the same scam in December 2021 and in February 2022.
February 23, 2022 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Tiffany Hassler Johnson, friend of Kristin Diede
The Vault
'A lot of fear': Kristin Diede haunted by assault, fear in months before 1993 disappearance, friends say
After a Minnesota judge threw the book at Kristin Diede's estranged husband, Clyde, over a domestic assault conviction, Kristin should have felt shielded by a two-year no-contact order. But it was clear to friends she still didn't feel safe.
February 23, 2022 09:05 AM
 · 
By  James Wolner
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 23, 2022 07:55 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Kent Pekel accepts superintendent position offered by the Rochester School Board
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 23, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
01 Teacher Feature - Andrew Langseth
Members Only
Local
A second ministry: Stewartville pastor answers the call for more substitute teachers
"Ministry is about people and teaching is about people — and about relationships. There's tons of crossover," Andrew Langseth said.
February 23, 2022 05:55 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Anasia Phillips
Local
A WSU financial literacy series teaches students they don't have to be Warren Buffet to invest
Even a student's budget offers investment opportunties.
February 23, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle