Rochester man arrested for assaulting cop

ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old Rochester man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a police officer Sunday evening May 22, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the man was allegedly punching windows in the entryway of the Adult Detention center on the 100 block of Fourth Street Southeast.

Officers confronted the man in the street outside the jail and the man approached their vehicle, Moilanen said.

Moilanen reported that the man did not comply with officer commands to stop and threw an officer on the ground and punched the officer in the face after the officer attempted to detain him.

The man was eventually taken into custody and checked out medically by Mayo Ambulance before being taken to the Adult Detention Center.

Moilanen said the officers involved suffered minor injuries.