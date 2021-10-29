SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Rochester man arrested for car, garage break-ins

The 31-year-old man reportedly broke into a vehicle in an apartment parking garage on Oct. 28 and broke into storage units in another garage on Oct. 29.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 29, 2021 10:16 AM
A Rochester man was arrested early Friday after police say he broke into two parking garages the past two days.

Rochester police were called just before 1 a.m. Friday to 410 Sixth Ave. SW for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers stopped a man they believed was the suspec,t but could not hold him, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar. When officers spoke with the caller and reviewed surveillance camera footage, they saw a man enter a storage unit in the garage and steal tools.

An officer that responded to the call recognized the man as the suspect from a burglary that occurred the day prior. In that instance, a man broke into an unlocked vehicle in a secured parking garage at 408 8 1/2 Ave. NW. The man took keys, a jacket and some gift cards from the vehicle.

Familiar with the man from previous interactions, police arrested him Friday morning.

Dmitriy Tur, 31, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with two felony counts of third-degree burglary.

Rochester police have urged people to lock their car doors, even in what are believed to be secured garages, after an increase in reports of thefts from vehicles.

