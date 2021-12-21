SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man arrested for causing $20,000 in damage to property

Matthew Tlougan faces charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree damage to property, according to Rochester Police Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Police Lights
Nora Eckert
By Nora Eckert
December 21, 2021 09:45 AM
A 28-year-old Rochester man was arrested Monday morning after reportedly breaking into a property and stripping it of its the copper wiring, doing an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Owners of a property in the 10 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast contacted police at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, when they found bicycles strewn about the property and barricades they’d previously put up taken down. The owners were renovating the property and live out of town, and they had boarded up the entrance because of past issues with break-ins, said Faudskar.

When the owners entered the home, they found clothing, bedding and alcohol, “which led them to believe that people had been breaking in and staying there overnight,” said Faudskar.

Officers helped the homeowners secure the residence again, and returned at 1 a.m. Dec. 20 to check on it. They found that the boards had been removed, and upon entering the property, discovered Tlougan in the basement burning plastic off of copper wiring so that he could sell the wire as scrap, said Faudskar.

“They found that basically all the wiring from the house had been stripped out,” said Faudksar, amounting to an estimated $20,000 of damage.

