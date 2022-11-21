SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Rochester man arrested for DWI had two children in the car

Charges related to a DWI and child endangerment were recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 21, 2022 10:58 AM
ROCHESTER — A man was arrested Sunday night after crashing into another car due to alcohol consumption.

At 9:49 p.m., an Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy was driving west near the 100 block of 12th Street Southwest in Rochester when he watched a car weaving and crossing the fog line, according to Capt. James Schueller.

The deputy turned on the emergency lights, and the car started to pull over on the shoulder of the road near Memorial Parkway. The suspect vehicle rear-ended the car in front of it that had pulled over for emergency lights.

As the deputy was making the traffic stop, the deputy saw the driver move from the driver’s seat and jump into the back seat of the car.

The deputy saw the man sitting in the backseat holding onto a young boy. The deputy also saw a young girl in the backseat, sitting up against the rear passenger door with her car seat tipped upside down against her, Schueller said. The two children are 1 and 2 years old.

The man identified himself by a false name. A Rochester police officer who was also on scene recognized him and identified his correct name. A driver's license check revealed an outstanding warrant for the suspect’s arrest and his driving status revoked, Schueller said.

The deputy also spoke with an adult woman who was in the front passenger seat.

“She stated multiple times that she was the one driving the vehicle, even though we know that not to be true,” Schueller said.

The driver, 32-year-old Corwinn Thurman of Rochester, was arrested for the warrant. Additional charges related to the DWI and child endangerment were recommended to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office.

Thurman has two prior arrests for DWI, in 2015 and 2016.

Schueller added that Thanksgiving is one of the deadliest times of the year for crashes. The Toward Zero Deaths campaign, a program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and deaths, starts on Wednesday and will run through the end of the year.

By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
