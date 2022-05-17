Rochester man arrested for flashing gun in Wal-Mart for TikTok video

ROCHESTER — An 18-year-old Rochester man was arrested for flashing a handgun in a Wal-mart for a TikTok video, according to the Rochester Police Deparment Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, Omari Malcom and two other men, both 18 and from Rochester, were filming Malcom inside a Rochester Wal-Mart with a Glock 9mm handgun but did not threaten anyone.

Malcom was arrested leaving the store and taken to jail. He is charged with not having a permit to carry or conceal a handgun.

The firearm was loaded but did not have a round chambered.