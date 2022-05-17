SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man arrested for flashing gun in Wal-Mart for TikTok video

Omari Malcom, 18, of Rochester, was arrested after making TikTok videos inside a Rochester Wal-Mart showing him with handgun.

Police Lights
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 17, 2022 09:13 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — An 18-year-old Rochester man was arrested for flashing a handgun in a Wal-mart for a TikTok video, according to the Rochester Police Deparment Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, Omari Malcom and two other men, both 18 and from Rochester, were filming Malcom inside a Rochester Wal-Mart with a Glock 9mm handgun but did not threaten anyone.

Also Read
scrap.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Scrap metal collected for the war effort piled high in Rochester
One car may not have made a big difference, but it did make a significant symbolic donation.
May 17, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
4758007.jpg
Exclusive
Community
The dean of modern American music
When the "King of Jazz" stopped by to perform in Rochester.
May 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
John Edmonds
Community
Edmonds continues looking beyond numbers to address racial disparities
Olmsted County's first black social worker set to start phased retirement this year.
May 17, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Malcom was arrested leaving the store and taken to jail. He is charged with not having a permit to carry or conceal a handgun.

The firearm was loaded but did not have a round chambered.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETY
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: May 15-21, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
May 17, 2022 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: 1st district special election will take on clarity in a week
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 17, 2022 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
280793504_732650878092443_7270357913014776966_n.jpg
Local
Woman tries to flee police, drives 'Bang' into wet concrete in Northeast Rochester
A worker witnessed the woman drive through a barricade into the concrete on Seventh Street Northeast near the intersection of Broadway Avenue.
May 17, 2022 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Audrey Robinson.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Pride returns after two-and-a-half year hiatus
The queer culture events returns for the first time since 2019.
May 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed