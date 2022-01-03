Rochester man arrested for fleeing police after he was found unconscious in a vehicle

A Rochester man was arrested in the first hours of the new year Saturday after he reportedly fled from law enforcement when he was discovered unconscious in a vehicle on the side of U.S. Highway 14.

Peter Dangelo Allam, 49, has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report about 12:30 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle driving 30 mph "shoulder to shoulder" on U.S. Highway 14. Deputies located the vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway. When deputies approached the vehicle and knocked on the window, the driver, identified as Allam, "startled awake," according to Capt. James Schueller. The deputy noticed an open bottle of Michelob Golden Light in the vehicle's cup holder and a Rochester police officer reportedly saw a glass pipe, Schueller said.

The vehicle was still in drive and when a deputy told Allam to put it in park, he reportedly stepped on the accelerator and drove off. An approximately 13-mile pursuit occurred before Allam hit spikes placed in the road by Kasson police in an effort to stop him.