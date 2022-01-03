SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man arrested for fleeing police after he was found unconscious in a vehicle

Peter Allam, 49, was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, on a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle as well as four misdemeanor charges.

Peter Allam
Peter Allam
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 03, 2022 09:59 AM
Share

A Rochester man was arrested in the first hours of the new year Saturday after he reportedly fled from law enforcement when he was discovered unconscious in a vehicle on the side of U.S. Highway 14.

Peter Dangelo Allam, 49, has been charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report about 12:30 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle driving 30 mph "shoulder to shoulder" on U.S. Highway 14. Deputies located the vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway. When deputies approached the vehicle and knocked on the window, the driver, identified as Allam, "startled awake," according to Capt. James Schueller. The deputy noticed an open bottle of Michelob Golden Light in the vehicle's cup holder and a Rochester police officer reportedly saw a glass pipe, Schueller said.

The vehicle was still in drive and when a deputy told Allam to put it in park, he reportedly stepped on the accelerator and drove off. An approximately 13-mile pursuit occurred before Allam hit spikes placed in the road by Kasson police in an effort to stop him.

Also Read
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 2-8, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 04, 2022 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Former City of Canton official pleads guilty in embezzlement case
Former city clerk/treasurer Lolitta Marie Melander, of Lanesboro, pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Fillmore County District Court to two felony charges. Melander had been charged with a total of 49 felonies for conduct that is alleged to have occurred over a period of six years.
January 03, 2022 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYOLMSTED COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICEROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts