News | Local

Rochester man arrested for hitting another man over the head with bottle

A 31-year-old Rochester man was taken to the hospital early Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, after he was reportedly hit with a glass bottle.

Joseph Ernest Marshall 11.28.21
Joseph Ernest Marshall
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 29, 2021 12:13 PM
A Rochester man was hospitalized Friday after he was reportedly hit on the head with a glass bottle by another man.

Rochester police were called about 1 a.m. Friday to the 10 block of Third Street Southwest for a report of an assault. Officers found a 31-year-old man sitting on the sidewalk with blood coming from his forehead, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The man was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for his injuries.

City surveillance cameras captured the incident and showed the man getting hit over the head with a glass bottle, Moilanen said.

Joseph Ernest Marshall, 32, of Rochester, was arrested in connection to the incident. He is charged in Olmsted County District Court with third-degree assault and fifth-degree assault. At his first appearance in court on the felony charges, Judge Joseph Chase set conditional bail at $75,000 and unconditional bail at $300,000.

