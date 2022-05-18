Rochester man arrested for racially motivated assault Monday

ROCHESTER — A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for a racially motivated attack against another Rochester man.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a Rochester business owner was walking into his business on the 800 block of Fourth Street Southeast Monday morning when Brady Robinson began to yell racial slurs at him from across the street.

Moilanen said Robinson accused the business owner, a 47-year-old Hispanic man, of raping children and told the man he needed to go back to his country.

The Hispanic man told law enforcement that Robinson crossed the street with a hammer in one hand and a metal pipe in the other.

The man tried to reason with Robinson before Robinson swung his hammer towards the man, knocking a water bottle away from the man’s mouth, according to Moilanen.

Robinson eventually went back across the street.

Law enforcement attempted to make contact with Robinson on Monday but was unable to until Tuesday when he was arrested.

Moilanen said the department is referring charges of second-, fourth- and fifth-degree assault. The fourth-degree assault is considered a bias motivated charge.

Robinson told law enforcement that he had a verbal confrontation with the Hispanic man but denied physically assaulting him, according to Moilanen. Robinson said he confronted the man after talking with some women he thought were in trouble and then saw the man in front of his business and thought he didn’t belong.