News
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man arrested for racially motivated assault Monday

Brady Robinson, 35, of Rochester, yelled racial slurs and swung a hammer at a Hispanic business owner Monday, May 16, 2022. Charges have been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.

Brady Robinson
Brady Robinson
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
May 18, 2022 09:30 AM
ROCHESTER — A 35-year-old Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, May 17, 2022, for a racially motivated attack against another Rochester man.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, a Rochester business owner was walking into his business on the 800 block of Fourth Street Southeast Monday morning when Brady Robinson began to yell racial slurs at him from across the street.

Moilanen said Robinson accused the business owner, a 47-year-old Hispanic man, of raping children and told the man he needed to go back to his country.

The Hispanic man told law enforcement that Robinson crossed the street with a hammer in one hand and a metal pipe in the other.

The man tried to reason with Robinson before Robinson swung his hammer towards the man, knocking a water bottle away from the man’s mouth, according to Moilanen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robinson eventually went back across the street.

Law enforcement attempted to make contact with Robinson on Monday but was unable to until Tuesday when he was arrested.

Moilanen said the department is referring charges of second-, fourth- and fifth-degree assault. The fourth-degree assault is considered a bias motivated charge.

Robinson told law enforcement that he had a verbal confrontation with the Hispanic man but denied physically assaulting him, according to Moilanen. Robinson said he confronted the man after talking with some women he thought were in trouble and then saw the man in front of his business and thought he didn’t belong.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
