Rochester man arrested in connection with woman found in ditch

ROCHESTER — Mustafa Rahsad Bush, 39, was arrested in connection with the death of Kimberly Robinson, Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said Thursday at a press conference.

Robinson was found Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in a ditch in Cascade Township by a woman walking her dog near River Bluff Lane Northwest and West River Road. When the dog started pulling on its leash, the woman looked down and saw what she thought was an arm.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call at 4:24 p.m. in the 5100 block of West River Road. The body was found about 20 to 25 feet off the road, Capt. James Schueller of the Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Schueller described the death as suspicious because of how and where the body was found, adding that the body was moved to the ditch where it was found.

Thursday, Torgerson said he planned to recommend charges second-degree murder.

The autopsy results won’t be released for weeks, Torgerson said, but investigators believe a firearm was used in Robinson's death.

Robinson and Bush were acquaintances, Torgerson said, and were together at some point over the holiday weekend. Bush was identified as a person of interest in the case, and investigators contacted his family in order to get Bush to voluntarily meet with investigators.

Bush was questioned Wednesday night, Dec. 28. He declined to give a statement and was placed under arrest, Torgerson said.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police Department, the violent crime enforcement team and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension executed three search warrants Wednesday in an effort to find additional evidence, such as a gun.

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said Bush could make his first court appearance next week, though he said it’s too early to comment on what charges would be brought against Bush.

Bush was previously convicted in the 2006 murder of Cory Richardson at Richardson's northwest Rochester home. He is currently on supervised release after serving two-thirds of his sentence in prison.

“I think it’s way, way, way too early to comment about whether or not that information would be used at all in this case,” Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said about Bush’s prior conviction impacting possible charges in Robinson’s death.

Because he’s on supervised release, the Minnesota Department of Corrections will begin work to keep Bush detained despite any bail amounts that may be ordered in his current case.

While Bush is considered innocent until proven guilty, the seriousness of the allegations warrant continued detention, according to Olmsted County senior probation supervisor Alex Bunger.

"It just slows things down until we get a clearer picture," he said.

Previous murder conviction

In 2006, Bush was sentenced to 20 years for his role in the murder of Cory Richardson. He was released from prison March 30, 2020, and was on supervised release at the time of Robinson’s death.

In the 2006 murder, Bush and his co-defendant, Parnell Johnson, 39, confronted Richardson during the early morning hours of May 6, 2006, in his bedroom and several shots were fired. Bush was also struck by a bullet during the incident and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Richardson’s wife, Audumn Richardson, 42, was having an affair with Bush, and she asked Bush with help removing Richardson from their home.

At the time of Richardson's death, Bush was awaiting trial on separate drug charges.

Johnson was sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in the murder. Another woman, Leah Quam, 42, was given 20 years of probation for aiding an offender after the murder.

Both Bush and Johnson pleaded guilty to unintentional second-degree murder.

Audumn Richardson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of her husband.

