Rochester man arrested for alleged sexual assault of woman on Douglas Trail

Ryan Anderson, 46, of Rochester, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she walked her dog.

Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:20 AM

ROCHESTER — A 46-year-old Rochester man was arrested this weekend after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and indecent exposure along Douglas Trail, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Ryan Anderson is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center awaiting charges related to the incidents on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

According to Moilanen:

A 30-year-old Rochester woman was walking with her dog along Douglas Trail near Valley High Drive Northwest around 1 p.m. when she became suspicious of a man sitting in the woods.

The woman turned around to walk back to her car and Anderson began to chase her, eventually catching up and sexually assaulting her. He then fled after she yelled for help.

Around 1:49 p.m., police responded to a call of a naked man in the area where the alleged assault occurred. The man, identified as Anderson, matched the description of the man that sexually assaulted the woman.

Police have recommended charges against Anderson.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
