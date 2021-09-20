SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man arrested for slashing tires, threatening pair with knife

The 26-year-old man was arrested early Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault.

Michael Shulze 9.19.21
Michael Alexander Shulze
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
September 20, 2021 09:01 AM
Share

Rochester police had to use a stun gun on a man early Sunday morning after he allegedly slashed the tires on a vehicle and then threatened a man and a woman with a knife.

Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast for a report of an assault, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

A man and a woman were in a residence in that block when the woman noticed someone crouching by the man's vehicle. The pair went outside and noticed all four of the man's tires had been slashed. While they were outside looking at the damage, a man reportedly ran around the corner of the house at them with a knife in his hand.

The pair ran back toward the house and were uninjured. The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Michael Shulze, of Rochester, left the area.

Officers found Shulze in the 700 block of Sixth Street Southeast. Moilanen said officers saw Shulze throw an item, believed to be a bat, in the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers ordered Shulze onto the ground, but he reportedly did not comply. He removed a knife from his waistband and threw it toward the river, Moilanen said.

Police used the stun gun because Shulze "kept putting his hands down to waistline" and officers were unsure if he had additional weapons, according to Moilanen.

Shulze was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felonies of assault with a dangerous weapon, terrorist threats, damage to property and a misdemeanor of fleeing a peace officer.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link