Rochester man arrested for slashing tires, threatening pair with knife

Rochester police had to use a stun gun on a man early Sunday morning after he allegedly slashed the tires on a vehicle and then threatened a man and a woman with a knife.

Police were called about 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast for a report of an assault, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

A man and a woman were in a residence in that block when the woman noticed someone crouching by the man's vehicle. The pair went outside and noticed all four of the man's tires had been slashed. While they were outside looking at the damage, a man reportedly ran around the corner of the house at them with a knife in his hand.

The pair ran back toward the house and were uninjured. The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Michael Shulze, of Rochester, left the area.

Officers found Shulze in the 700 block of Sixth Street Southeast. Moilanen said officers saw Shulze throw an item, believed to be a bat, in the river.

Officers ordered Shulze onto the ground, but he reportedly did not comply. He removed a knife from his waistband and threw it toward the river, Moilanen said.

Police used the stun gun because Shulze "kept putting his hands down to waistline" and officers were unsure if he had additional weapons, according to Moilanen.

Shulze was charged in Olmsted County District Court with felonies of assault with a dangerous weapon, terrorist threats, damage to property and a misdemeanor of fleeing a peace officer.