We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, September 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man arrested for threatening to shoot someone over bad parking

The 21-year-old man was found with a replica firearm and pills connected to pills that may contain fentanyl.

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 21-year-old Rochester man is in custody after allegedly threatening to shoot someone because he didn't like how they parked at a Cub Foods on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Rochester, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the man was a passenger seat in a friends car when they started to yell at another man and woman for the way they parked Sunday afternoon.

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 19, 2022 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
OCSO - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Stewartville man arrested for threatening to shoot up a nursing home
The 20-year-old Stewartville man was arrested after threatening to shoot up the nursing home where his girlfriend worked unless she was sent home.
September 19, 2022 10:03 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Witnesses told law enforcement that the man was waving a gun around and yelling. He was arrested without incident and said he had a gun on him.

Officers found the man in possession of a replica handgun and over two dozen pills that are linked to pills with fentanyl.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and police have recommended charges related to the incident.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Scam graphic
Local
76-year-old Rochester woman scammed out of $1,400
A man told the woman over the phone she had won $9,000 and had to pay a small fee to collect it.
September 19, 2022 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Sekapp Orchard marks 60 years, three generations
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 19, 2022 06:54 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Reach the Top - Acacia Ward
Rochester in Color
Reach the Top MN opens as nonprofit clothing closet in Rochester
Acacia Ward founded Reach the Top MN, a nonprofit built to be a one-stop shop for help with food, education, legal and shelter needs, in February 2022.
September 19, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Sekapp Orchard
Business
Sekapp Orchard marks 60 years, three generations
The 15-acre lot of apple trees is now almost 10 times in size since it was purchased in 1962.
September 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed