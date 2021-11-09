SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man arrested in Blue Earth County after chase with police

A 24-year-old reportedly led law enforcement on a chase in a stolen truck.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 09, 2021 08:54 AM
MANKATO, Minn. -- A 24-year-old Rochester man is being held in the Blue Earth County Jail on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Monday afternoon in a stolen vehicle.

Donovan Tomas Egilsson was arrested on suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property, according to a news release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Egilsson had not been officially charged in Blue Earth County District Court as of 9:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to a residence near the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and 626th Avenue in Le Ray Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle. A resident in the area called to report a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulled onto his property and drove behind a shed, the news release states.

When a deputy arrived, the Tahoe fled the scene, driving through picked corn fields. The deputy followed the vehicle, which had been stolen in Jordan, Minn., east on Highway 14 to the an exit near Janesville and then north on Waseca County Road 18/West Elysian Lake Road.

"The pursuit ended when the Tahoe became stuck in a slough after driving through fields again in the area of West Elysian Lake Road and 425th Avenue in Waseca County," the news release states. "The driver and only occupant was taken into custody at the scene. The Tahoe started on fire after the driver was arrested and the fire then spread to the slough."

At times, the pursuit reached speeds of approximately 100 mph.

It took several fire departments and multiple law enforcement agencies working together to stop the spread of the fire. No one was injured, according to the news release.

