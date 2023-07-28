Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester man arrested in child pornography investigation

The Rochester Police Department is investigating three unrelated child pornography cases. The department also seized numerous cell phones, hard drives and computers while conducting search warrants.

By Staff reports
Today at 1:35 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department arrested one person and seized numerous cell phones, hard drives and computers while conducting three unrelated child pornography investigations.

The investigations included search warrants on Wednesday, July 26, including on the 2100 block of 51st St. Northwest, 4400 block of Meadow Lakes Drive Northwest and 800 block of Homestead Village Lane Southeast. Officers arrested Darith Hin, 29, at the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane Southeast.

The investigations into child sexual abuse material (CSAM), commonly referred to as child pornography, are ongoing. Additional suspects are expected to be charged, according to a statement from the police department.

“These are some of the most troubling and challenging investigations for law enforcement agencies. To ensure successful prosecutions, it is critical that we collaborate with partner agencies and adhere to proper processes and procedures,” said Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin in a statement.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are also assisting in the investigations.

Tips on the online exploitation of children can be reported to the NCMEC’s CyberTipline on its website at missingkids.org/gethelpnow/cybertipline.

