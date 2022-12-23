Rochester man arrested in domestic incident; barricaded self in garage

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement used a battering ram to gain entry to a garage Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022, in order to arrest a Rochester man suspected of domestic abuse, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Aaron Joseph Fohrman, 44, is charged with domestic assault and terroristic threats, both felonies.

He appeared before District Judge Robert Birnbaum on Friday and was ordered released on a $50,000 bail or bond provided he not leave Minnesota without written court approval and have no contact with the victim. Fohrman was also barred from entering establishments that serve alcohol.

Birnbaum also ordered an unconditional release on $100,000 bail or bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived at a northwest Rochester residence around 8:07 p.m. Thursday on a report of a domestic assault.

An adult woman told officers that Fohrman had flipped a coffee table and threatened to kill her after she said she was going to call police.

At one point, she locked herself in a bedroom and Fohrman began banging on the door. Fohrman said he would "chop my head off," she told law enforcement.

Fohrman barricaded himself in a garage on the property with 2-by-4s and a crutch.

An officer used a battering ram to force entry and located Fohrman inside a pop up icehouse in the garage.

He was arrested and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Fohrman was previously convicted of felony domestic assault in a 2016 case in Aitkin County. He also has two felony convictions in Olmsted County for violating a domestic abuse no contact order and an order for protection.

The woman told officers that she had a previous order for protection against Fohrman but had it dismissed.