Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man arrested in domestic incident; barricaded self in garage

Law enforcement had to use a battering ram to force entry into a garage where the man had barricaded himself following a suspected domestic incident.

Aaron Joseph Fohrman
Aaron Joseph Fohrman.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
December 23, 2022 11:11 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Law enforcement used a battering ram to gain entry to a garage Thursday evening, Dec. 22, 2022, in order to arrest a Rochester man suspected of domestic abuse, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Aaron Joseph Fohrman, 44, is charged with domestic assault and terroristic threats, both felonies.

He appeared before District Judge Robert Birnbaum on Friday and was ordered released on a $50,000 bail or bond provided he not leave Minnesota without written court approval and have no contact with the victim. Fohrman was also barred from entering establishments that serve alcohol.

Birnbaum also ordered an unconditional release on $100,000 bail or bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived at a northwest Rochester residence around 8:07 p.m. Thursday on a report of a domestic assault.

An adult woman told officers that Fohrman had flipped a coffee table and threatened to kill her after she said she was going to call police.

At one point, she locked herself in a bedroom and Fohrman began banging on the door. Fohrman said he would "chop my head off," she told law enforcement.

Fohrman barricaded himself in a garage on the property with 2-by-4s and a crutch.

An officer used a battering ram to force entry and located Fohrman inside a pop up icehouse in the garage.

He was arrested and transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Fohrman was previously convicted of felony domestic assault in a 2016 case in Aitkin County. He also has two felony convictions in Olmsted County for violating a domestic abuse no contact order and an order for protection.

The woman told officers that she had a previous order for protection against Fohrman but had it dismissed.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Structure Fire in Northwest Rochester
Local
2 structure fires burned in north Rochester Friday afternoon
Both fires occurred around 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, with firefighters dealing with frigid temperatures and high winds.
December 24, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Clay Fulton and the Lost 40
Arts and Entertainment
Mayo Civic Center hosts a daylong New Year's Eve bash
Six bands and two ball drops offer night owls and those with early bedtimes opportunities to ring in 2023.
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Utica - Winona County map.png
Local
3 injured in snowy conditions on Highway 14 near Utica
Two drivers and a passenger had non-life threatening injuries.
December 23, 2022 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester couple accused of stealing over $125k from vulnerable adult
The couple intended to pay the 81-year-old man back and they were on hard times, they told police. Part of the money was used to buy them close to $4,000 in jewelry.
December 23, 2022 03:14 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson