SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man arrested on a warrant found with 'ghost gun'

Loc Dinh Phan, 52, is charged in Olmsted County District with two felony counts and a gross misdemeanor.

Loch Dinh Phan
Loc Dinh Phan
Contributed / Olmsted County Adult Detention Center
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 17, 2022 10:55 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man arrested on an outstanding Hennepin County warrant is facing new charges after police said he was in possession of a "ghost gun."

Loc Dinh Phan, 52, is charged in Olmsted County District with felony possession of any type of ammunition/firearm by an ineligible person, felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor possession of ammunition/firearm by a person who has been committed mentally ill.

Phan was arrested about 1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, after two Rochester police officers were called to deal with a report of trespassing in a downtown skyway. Officers found Phan and two other men sleeping in the skyway.

One of the officers recognized Phan as having an active warrant out of Hennepin County. The warrant, issued on Feb. 2, 2022, stems from allegations that Phan failed to appear at a hearing on a gross misdemeanor theft charge.

Inside a backpack police said Phan was using as a pillow, officers found a loaded handgun and ammunition, according to the criminal complaint. The 9 mm polymer80 handgun did not have a serial number and was described by Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen as a "ghost gun."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghost guns are unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought as "kits" online and assembled at home, according to the non-profit Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

Police also allegedly found a THC vape cartridge.

Phan is ineligible to own a firearm because of previous felony convictions including aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Phan has also been "committed as mentally ill," the criminal complaint states, and that also makes him ineligible to own or possess a firearm.

Also Read
Police car lights crime
Local
Stewartville family's 8-month-old puppy dead, found to have antifreeze in its system
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 13, 2022, from a woman in the 2200 block of Mockingbird Place Northwest in Stewartville that said she believed her adult son's 8-month-old American pitbull puppy had been poisoned.
February 17, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Roberto Alejandro Torres Nieves
Local
Narcotics warrant nets more than 7 pounds of cocaine, thousands in cash
A 32-year-old Rochester man was arrested Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, after law enforcement reportedly found cocaine in his home.
February 17, 2022 09:28 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 17, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Load More

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Byron - Olmsted County map.png
Local
One injured in three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Kalmar Township
A 61-year-old Rochester woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.
February 17, 2022 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
01 Lake Pepin Ice Survey
Local
An 'average' year for ice and snow for the Lake Pepin, Upper Mississippi
On Wednesday, the Corps of Engineers from St. Paul measured the ice on Lake Pepin to help prognosticate the start of the tow boat season.
February 17, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester business files lawsuit over transportation improvement district fees
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 17, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Mayo Clinic
Business
Did Mayo double pay raises? Not exactly.
An announced pay scale increase in January and a minimum raise announced Monday doesn't mean pay increases have doubled.
February 16, 2022 06:35 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed