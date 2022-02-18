SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man arrested on multiple warrants after jumping out of third-story window

Matthew Jonathan Marquette, 30, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, by Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies and Rochester police officers who went to arrest him on "numerous" warrants out of Olmsted, Winona and Goodhue counties.

Matthew Marquette
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
February 18, 2022 09:17 AM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was arrested Thursday morning, Feb. 17, 2022, on "numerous" warrants from three counties after law enforcement said he jumped out of a third-story window in an attempt to avoid arrest.

Matthew Jonathan Marquette, 30, was arrested in the 2000 block of 15th Street Southeast on at least six Olmsted County District Court warrants as well as warrants from Winona and Goodhue counties.

Marquette also is facing new misdemeanor charges of obstructing the legal process and fleeing an officer on foot as a result of his alleged actions Thursday.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department went to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Marion Road Southeast in Rochester about 11:54 a.m. Thursday to arrest Marquette. Members of law enforcement knocked on the door of an apartment and were let in by a man. When he was told that they were looking for Marquette, the man motioned to a bedroom with a partially open door, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller.

The door then slammed shut and was locked. When no one responded at the door, members of law enforcement forced the door open and saw Marquette "squatting on windowsill with his back to deputies," Schueller said. A deputy was able to briefly grab Marquette, but was unable to stop him from jumping out the window.

Marquette reportedly landed on the ground and took off running. He was arrested minutes later in a backyard in the 2000 block of 15th Street Southeast. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for evaluation and was determined to be uninjured.

The incident was captured on body-worn cameras.

Marquette was scheduled to appear in Olmsted County District Friday morning in at least six cases.

