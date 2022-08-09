Rochester man arrested on suspicion of drug possession

ROCHESTER — A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest and a trip to the hospital for a Rochester man Monday afternoon.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, at about 4:18 p.m. Monday, a Rochester police officer driving west on 37th Street Northwest approaching U.S. Highway 52 saw a vehicle with an expired registration. When the vehicle also made an abrupt lane change without signaling, the officer went to pull the car over, but not before the vehicle had turned onto the on-ramp for the highway.

Once the vehicle was stopped alongside the highway, officers noticed both drug paraphernalia and possible prescription drugs in the car, Moilanen said, so the officers cleared the vehicle of the driver, a 23-year-old Rochester male, and two passengers, a male and female, both 19 years old.

Moilanen said the officers suspected the prescription drugs could be counterfeit, and had probable cause to make an arrest.

While the vehicle's passengers were released, the driver was placed in the back of a squad car. However, officers needed to pull over the squad car when the man in the backseat began moving around. Moilanen said officers discovered he was chewing something. The suspect later admitted to chewing eight to 10 pills he said were a combination of Ecstasy and Oxycontin.

Officers also found four pills stamped with "M30" which are often counterfeit Oxycontin pills with fentanyl, Moilanen said. In addition, officers also found an Eszoticlone pill.

The suspect was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys to make sure he did not overdose while chewing the pills, then was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

The suspect was awaiting a court hearing on recommended charges of fourth and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

