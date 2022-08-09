SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man arrested on suspicion of drug possession

Rochester police pulled over the driver along U.S. Highway 52 during rush hour on Monday.

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
August 09, 2022 09:42 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A traffic stop turned into a drug arrest and a trip to the hospital for a Rochester man Monday afternoon.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, at about 4:18 p.m. Monday, a Rochester police officer driving west on 37th Street Northwest approaching U.S. Highway 52 saw a vehicle with an expired registration. When the vehicle also made an abrupt lane change without signaling, the officer went to pull the car over, but not before the vehicle had turned onto the on-ramp for the highway.

Also Read
RPD - CRASH REPORT.png
Local
Crash on Valleyhigh Drive injures driver, bystander
Driver rolled car, hitting a parked vehicle and a residence, causing damage.
August 09, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 09, 2022 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

Once the vehicle was stopped alongside the highway, officers noticed both drug paraphernalia and possible prescription drugs in the car, Moilanen said, so the officers cleared the vehicle of the driver, a 23-year-old Rochester male, and two passengers, a male and female, both 19 years old.

Moilanen said the officers suspected the prescription drugs could be counterfeit, and had probable cause to make an arrest.

While the vehicle's passengers were released, the driver was placed in the back of a squad car. However, officers needed to pull over the squad car when the man in the backseat began moving around. Moilanen said officers discovered he was chewing something. The suspect later admitted to chewing eight to 10 pills he said were a combination of Ecstasy and Oxycontin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers also found four pills stamped with "M30" which are often counterfeit Oxycontin pills with fentanyl, Moilanen said. In addition, officers also found an Eszoticlone pill.

The suspect was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys to make sure he did not overdose while chewing the pills, then was transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

The suspect was awaiting a court hearing on recommended charges of fourth and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENTCRIME AND COURTS
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
Brian Todd is the news editor at the Post Bulletin. When not at work, he spends time with his family, roots for the Houston Astros and watches his miniature dachshund sleep, which is why that dog is more bratwurst than hotdog. Readers can reach Brian at 507-285-7715 or btodd@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
Local
Photos: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in downtown Rochester
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walked through downtown Rochester on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
August 08, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Rochester Public Library
Local
Rochester library roof replacement set to start
Library will remain open, but efforts will shift Second Street traffic.
August 08, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
040621.N.RPB.fiddlehead-3874.jpg
Business
Rochester coffee roaster providing relief for Ukrainians
Fiddlehead Coffee owner Patrick Phelan has close ties to the war-torn country and found a way to help people there.
August 08, 2022 03:42 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
042721-ROCHESTER-INTERNATIONAL-AIRPORT-006100.jpg
Business
Possible nonstop Dallas flights may be circling Rochester
The Dallas Morning News published a story stating Rochester International Airport is one of five airports in where American Airlines might add flights, thanks to grants from the federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program. The airport confirmed talks about a Texas flight are ongoing, but did not say what airline might provide the service.
August 08, 2022 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger