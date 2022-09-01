Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man arrested on warrant found with 75 suspected fentanyl pills

A 24-year-old Rochester man was pulled over and arrested for a warrant, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Law enforcement said they found 75 pills suspected of containing fentanyl.

RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 01, 2022 10:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Rochester man was found with 75 suspected fentanyl pills following an arrest during a traffic stop Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The man was spotted by a Rochester Police officer driving northbound on 11th Avenue Nothwest, according to Moilanen, who added that the officer pulled him over because the officer knew he had a warrant.

Also Read
Scam graphic
Local
82-year-old Rochester woman loses $3,600 in scam
August concludes with a final scam of $3,600 stolen from a Rochester woman. This adds to the hundreds of thousands of dollars Rochester residents have been scammed out of this month.
September 01, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Olmsted County Emergency Response Unit
Local
How did law enforcement bring in a Pine Island man unharmed after being shot at?
The Emergency Response Unit in Olmsted County responded to a standoff Aug. 20. The man, Michael Molitor, 37, of Pine Island, fired several shots at law enforcement. Molitor, an Army veteran with a 2006 deployment in Iraq, is asking the court to let him go to a veteran focused treatment center in Texas.
September 01, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Following the traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana and found 75 M30 stamped pills in the vehicle. The M30 stamped pills are known to contain fentanyl.

The man is currently in custody in the Olmsted County Detention Center, and the Rochester Police Department has recommended charges related to the incident. As of Thursday morning, no charges have been filed against the man in Olmsted County District Court.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 28-September 3, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 01, 2022 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Jared Kushner has surgery for cancer after Mayo Clinic visit
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
September 01, 2022 07:16 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
01 Channel One Regional Food Bank
Local
Food shelves, banks say Farm Bill is key to decreasing growing food insecurity
Channel One has seen 45% increase in shoppers, even as deliveries of government commodities have declined
August 31, 2022 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Resized_636397136(1).JPEG
Business
Penz Automotive’s Spring Valley location to move onto former Peterson Motors site
After 15 years, the former Peterson Motors site will be home to a car dealership once more as Penz Auto's begins its move into Spring Valley.
August 31, 2022 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson