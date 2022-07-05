SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man arrested Sunday after flipping car following hit and run

Law enforcement found dozens of pills that resemble fentanyl in the man's car. No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 05, 2022 09:19 AM
ROCHESTER — A 31-year-old Rochester man was arrested Sunday, July 3, 2022, after allegedly flipping his car following a crash with a parked car, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilenan.

The man told law enforcement that he swerved after he saw an animal while driving on the 2900 block of Kenosha Drive Northwest, according to Moilanen. The man then allegedly hit a parked car causing his own vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Camry, to flip.

The man fled the scene because he was scared, according to Moilanen.

Law enforcement apprehended the man at a residence in the area of the crash and he was medically cleared by medical personnel with no serious injuries before being transported to the Olmsted County Detention Center, according to Moilanen.

Officers found dozens of pills that resemble counterfeit pills that contain fentanyl in the man's car, according to Moilanen.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
