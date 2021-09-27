Rochester man assaults teen, takes girl on ride while intoxicated

A man who was apparently intoxicated took two children on a ride in his car before assaulting one early Sunday.

Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the corner of Center Street and the U.S. Highway 52 West Frontage Road about 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a 15-year-old boy said he'd been punched in the face several times by his father.

When officers arrived, they met the teen who said he'd been in a car with his father, who was intoxicated, and his sister, age 4. They were driving southbound on Highway 52 when the father started punching the teen in the car. The father exited at Second Street South, and when the car came to a stop at the traffic signal, the boy jumped from the car and fled to avoid further assault, Moilanen said. The father then drove west on Second Street with the girl still in the car.

Moilanen said police learned the man had driven toward the Byron area, so Rochester police called the Olmsted County and Dodge County sheriff's offices as well as the Kasson Police Department. Rochester police also called the Minnesota State Patrol to ask for an airplane to help locate the vehicle.

Officers did call the father on his cellphone, Moilanen said. He indicated he was in a field, and officers noted that the man sounded intoxicated.

The vehicle was found in Byron near the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Second Avenue on the south side of the highway. Using the State Patrol airplane, a heat signature that could have been the man and the girl was detected about 500 feet south of the car, Moilanen said.

Officers eventually located the pair in the field. With the temperature about 40 degrees, the girl was shaking and crying.

Both the girl and the teen were taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Rochester police arrested Michael Emmers, 37, of Rochester. He is facing gross misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, and felony charges of child endangerment, Moilanen said.