Rochester man beaten unconscious by about 10 people

ROCHESTER — A 28-year-old man was hospitalized early Sunday, March 13, 2022, after he is believed to have been assaulted by a group of about 10 people.

Rochester police were called around 5:15 a.m. to a business in the 2000 block of South Broadway Avenue for a report of 10 people who had beaten a man unconscious, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Officers arrived and found the 28-year-old man with injuries to his face and head. He was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with suspected non-life threatening injuries.

Moilanen said the owner of the business was present, but would not speak with police following the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.