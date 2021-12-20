Rochester man beaten up; groceries stolen

A 23-year-old Rochester man reported that he was assaulted on the morning of Dec. 17 while walking to his friend’s house from Casey’s General Store on Valleyhigh Drive NW.

The man purchased some items at the store about 7 a.m. Dec. 17, and was walking on Valleyhigh Drive NW when three men approached him from behind and beat him until he was unconscious, according to Rochester Police Capt. Capt. Casey Moilanen.

After he regained consciousness about 8:30 a.m., the man reported that he called his brother to take him to the hospital, where he was treated for an injured jaw, according to Moilanen. The three attackers took the items the man had purchased at Casey’s, but did not take any money from the man, his wallet or his phone, according to the report.

The victim said that he did not know the three attackers, and could only describe them as white men.