SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man beaten up; groceries stolen

The man purchased some items at the store about 7 a.m. on Dec. 17, and was walking on Valleyhigh Drive NW when three men approached him from behind and beat him until he was unconscious, according to Rochester Police Capt. Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Nora Eckert
By Nora Eckert
December 20, 2021 09:17 AM
Share

A 23-year-old Rochester man reported that he was assaulted on the morning of Dec. 17 while walking to his friend’s house from Casey’s General Store on Valleyhigh Drive NW.

The man purchased some items at the store about 7 a.m. Dec. 17, and was walking on Valleyhigh Drive NW when three men approached him from behind and beat him until he was unconscious, according to Rochester Police Capt. Capt. Casey Moilanen.

After he regained consciousness about 8:30 a.m., the man reported that he called his brother to take him to the hospital, where he was treated for an injured jaw, according to Moilanen. The three attackers took the items the man had purchased at Casey’s, but did not take any money from the man, his wallet or his phone, according to the report.

The victim said that he did not know the three attackers, and could only describe them as white men.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts