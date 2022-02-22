SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local

Rochester man celebrates 10-year anniversary of the day he almost died

3 doctors and an iPad saved Andrew McMonigle's life in a locker room.

Andrew McM.png
Andrew McMonigle and his wife Sue Kieffer.
Contributed / Andrew McMonigle
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 22, 2022 02:27 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Andrew McMonigle remembers the hour that changed his life like it was yesterday.

A decade later, he can detail every moment while retelling the story of his heart attack, and how he was saved.

McMonigle was at his men’s cycling club at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center on Feb. 23, 2012, when at 6:05 p.m he felt a pounding pressure in his left arm. Within the hour, McMonigle, 48 at the time, was diagnosed in the locker room by three Mayo doctors equipped with an iPad, and taken to the hospital to have a blood clot removed from his artery. He was in stable condition before the clock struck 7 p.m.

The day and the life he’s been able to live since is now celebrated by McMonigle.

“I felt like it was almost a rebirth, like starting over,” he said. “That’s why it’s an anniversary to be celebrated. It’s given me, I don’t want to say a new lease on life, but it kind of has. When I think of the last 10 years, I could have done without a lot of this, not seen or witnessed or been a part of this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

40536562-03-01 andy mcmonigle sj.jpg
Mayo doctors Christopher DeSimone, M.D., Daniel Lueders, M.D. and Daniel DeSimone, M.D. came to the rescue of Andy McMonigle on Feb. 23, 2012, when he suffered an arterial blood clot in the locker room following a workout at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center.
Post Bulletin file photo

McMonigle’s medical records showed doctors Daniel Lueders, and Christopher and Daniel DeSimone everything they needed that day. In 2008, McMonigle experienced similar heart attack symptoms while walking to and from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys where he’s a rehab nurse.

Also Read
Adam Samuel Anderson
Local
Charges filed against Winona man in crash that killed Winona State student
Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, is charged in Winona County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.
February 22, 2022 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Snow
Photos: Snow falls on Rochester Feb. 22, 2022
See snow photos from Tuesday February 22. 2022.
February 22, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Prep
State wrestling brackets: Kasson-Mantorville the No. 2 seed; Dover-Eyota unseeded
The KoMets will take on Mora High School in the quarterfinals on March 3 at the Xcel Energy Center. The Eagles begin their first state appearance since 2007 against No. 2 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.
February 22, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports

A stress test revealed he had a “widow maker,” a condition in which the left descending artery is nearly or completely blocked, causing a fatal heart attack. McMonigle’s artery was 90% blocked.

When Leuders and the DeSimone brothers looked up McMonigle’s medical records on Leuders iPad in that locker room in 2012, they saw McMonigle experiencing similar symptoms and suspected a blockage. An EKG record from the iPad confirmed the doctors’ diagnosis and when an ambulance arrived, they made sure McMonigle was sent to the cardiac catheterization lab to have the clot removed.

“It’s pretty amazing,” McMonigle said. “I think the biggest part was being able to diagnose me right there in the locker room.”

McMonigle has made an effort to stay in touch with Leuders and the DeSimone brothers to show his appreciation.

“I always treasure it,” he said. “They were able to get me the help that I needed. I think we all feel great about it, so I think we’re close because of that.”

McMonigle hasn’t made many changes to his health routine since his heart attack. He was already proactive in trying to take care of and listen to his body, which is how his first “widow maker” was discovered in 2008.

But the heart attack gave him a new appreciation for life, something he’s spent the last 10 years sharing with friends and family as well as the patients he’s worked with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I share my story to let people know that being proactive and listening to your body and paying attention to diet and exercise are important,” McMonigle said. “I think patients appreciate the fact that I’ve been through something like this. That gives them a little hope and faith that ‘I can do this too.’”

Related Topics: MAYO CLINICROCHESTEREXCLUSIVEPEOPLE
What to read next
12fad2db412b1c3d63612ff532924665.jpg
Local
Thesis Beer Project invites you to grab a pint and get uncomfortable
The Rochester brewery is hosting a series of talks with the Diversity Council on how to be an ally for the marginalized.
February 22, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local
Road work ahead: List of road/lane closures
See the area road closures to make your drive smoother.
February 22, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Public Schools
Local
Payroll process change causes concern for Rochester teachers
"Rochester Public Schools, when I got here, paid people once a month," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said. "That's a huge problem, especially for our lower-compensated employees."
February 22, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police car lights crime
Local
No charges filed in McDonald's gun incident that drew social media attention
A video captured a portion of the Feb. 16, 2022, incident and was posted on social media.
February 22, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts