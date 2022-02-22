Rochester man celebrates 10-year anniversary of the day he almost died

ROCHESTER — Andrew McMonigle remembers the hour that changed his life like it was yesterday.

A decade later, he can detail every moment while retelling the story of his heart attack, and how he was saved.

McMonigle was at his men’s cycling club at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center on Feb. 23, 2012, when at 6:05 p.m he felt a pounding pressure in his left arm. Within the hour, McMonigle, 48 at the time, was diagnosed in the locker room by three Mayo doctors equipped with an iPad, and taken to the hospital to have a blood clot removed from his artery. He was in stable condition before the clock struck 7 p.m.

The day and the life he’s been able to live since is now celebrated by McMonigle.

“I felt like it was almost a rebirth, like starting over,” he said. “That’s why it’s an anniversary to be celebrated. It’s given me, I don’t want to say a new lease on life, but it kind of has. When I think of the last 10 years, I could have done without a lot of this, not seen or witnessed or been a part of this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayo doctors Christopher DeSimone, M.D., Daniel Lueders, M.D. and Daniel DeSimone, M.D. came to the rescue of Andy McMonigle on Feb. 23, 2012, when he suffered an arterial blood clot in the locker room following a workout at the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center. Post Bulletin file photo

McMonigle’s medical records showed doctors Daniel Lueders, and Christopher and Daniel DeSimone everything they needed that day. In 2008, McMonigle experienced similar heart attack symptoms while walking to and from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys where he’s a rehab nurse.

A stress test revealed he had a “widow maker,” a condition in which the left descending artery is nearly or completely blocked, causing a fatal heart attack. McMonigle’s artery was 90% blocked.

When Leuders and the DeSimone brothers looked up McMonigle’s medical records on Leuders iPad in that locker room in 2012, they saw McMonigle experiencing similar symptoms and suspected a blockage. An EKG record from the iPad confirmed the doctors’ diagnosis and when an ambulance arrived, they made sure McMonigle was sent to the cardiac catheterization lab to have the clot removed.

“It’s pretty amazing,” McMonigle said. “I think the biggest part was being able to diagnose me right there in the locker room.”

McMonigle has made an effort to stay in touch with Leuders and the DeSimone brothers to show his appreciation.

“I always treasure it,” he said. “They were able to get me the help that I needed. I think we all feel great about it, so I think we’re close because of that.”

McMonigle hasn’t made many changes to his health routine since his heart attack. He was already proactive in trying to take care of and listen to his body, which is how his first “widow maker” was discovered in 2008.

But the heart attack gave him a new appreciation for life, something he’s spent the last 10 years sharing with friends and family as well as the patients he’s worked with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I share my story to let people know that being proactive and listening to your body and paying attention to diet and exercise are important,” McMonigle said. “I think patients appreciate the fact that I’ve been through something like this. That gives them a little hope and faith that ‘I can do this too.’”