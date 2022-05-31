Rochester man charged for discharging gun in vehicle with 6-year-old Saturday in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man has been charged for allegedly discharging a firearm while in a vehicle with a 6-year-old over Memorial Day weekend in Rochester, according to court documents.

Clearly Kendall Grubb, 34, is facing a felony charge of recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality and endangering a child, a gross misdemeanor, in Olmsted County District Court.

District Judge Gary Larson set bail or bond at $30,000. Larson ordered Grubb to have no contact with the victims and not to possess or use firearms, alcohol or drugs.

No attorney is listed for Grubb on the Minnesota Court's website.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

His next court date is scheduled for June 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Grubb was attending a barbeque Saturday, May 29, 2022, with a woman and her 6-year-old daughter. The woman told law enforcement that Grubb was drunk and became paranoid while leaving the barbeque Saturday night and was in possession of .357-caliber snub-nose revolver.

While the three were driving home, the woman told law enforcement, she heard a loud bang and a bright flash in the vehicle. She said both her and her daughter could not hear anything due to the sound and noticed a shattered passenger-side window where Grubb was sitting.

The woman told law enforcement that she made Grubb get out of the vehicle and she continued home with her daughter.

Officers arrested Grubb after the woman called law enforcement to report the incident. Police found a loaded Taurus Protector Poly 5-shot .357 magnum in the rear cargo area of the truck being driven during the incident.

An officer noted that four of the chambers had live ammunition loaded inside and a fifth had been fired. Police retrieved a bullet that had been lodged in the passenger-side pillar next to the shattered window.