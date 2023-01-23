Rochester man charged for hitting pedestrian while drunk driving

ROCHESTER — A 49-year-old Rochester man has been charged with hitting a pedestrian while driving drunk and leaving the scene, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Chad William Kinzer is charged with criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol, driving while intoxicated and failing to stop following a traffic collision, all gross misdemeanors.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 21, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

A vehicle driven by Kinzer left a Hy-Vee parking lot on the 1300 block of Sixth Street Northwest on Sept. 25, 2022, when it hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

The person hit was knocked over and transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for back pain.

Witnesses gave officers with the Rochester Police Department the license plate of the vehicle, which law enforcement found belonged to Kinzer.

Kinzer spoke to officers when they arrived at his house and told them he had not had anything to drink.

He showed signs of impairment and a blood test sample from Kinzer that was evaluated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed a blood alcohol concentration of .172.