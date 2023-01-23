STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
Rochester man charged for hitting pedestrian while drunk driving

The person hit was transported to the hospital for back pain. A blood test showed the driver with a .172 blood alcohol concentration.

Chad William Kinzer
Chad William Kinzer.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson
January 23, 2023
ROCHESTER — A 49-year-old Rochester man has been charged with hitting a pedestrian while driving drunk and leaving the scene, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Chad William Kinzer is charged with criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol, driving while intoxicated and failing to stop following a traffic collision, all gross misdemeanors.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 21, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

A vehicle driven by Kinzer left a Hy-Vee parking lot on the 1300 block of Sixth Street Northwest on Sept. 25, 2022, when it hit a pedestrian and left the scene.

The person hit was knocked over and transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for back pain.

Witnesses gave officers with the Rochester Police Department the license plate of the vehicle, which law enforcement found belonged to Kinzer.

Kinzer spoke to officers when they arrived at his house and told them he had not had anything to drink.

He showed signs of impairment and a blood test sample from Kinzer that was evaluated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension showed a blood alcohol concentration of .172.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
