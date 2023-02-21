99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Rochester man charged for raping 6-year-old female

The juvenile described multiple acts of sexual abuse to authorities. Footage from the man's home security system shows the man making several sexually explicit comments to the juvenile.

Robert Charles Baker
Robert Charles Baker
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 21, 2023 12:02 PM

ROCHESTER — A 73-year-old Rochester man is accused of raping a 6-year-old female, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Robert Charles Baker appeared before District Judge Robert Birnbaum last week for a felony charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charge has a presumptive minimum 12-year sentence.

Baker was released from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 bail or bond provided he have no contact with any juveniles or the juvenile's family.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 28, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Baker is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a juvenile, though the complaint does not state how many times the incidents occurred.

The Rochester Police Department was initially notified of the sexual abuse by a physician at the Mayo Clinic on Aug. 19, 2022.

The juvenile described multiple acts of sexual abuse to both medical personnel and law enforcement.

Security camera footage from Baker's home, secured by law enforcement through a warrant, depicts multiple acts of sexually explicit comments made by Baker to the juvenile.

RPD has also preserved a sexual assault kit from the juvenile's medical examination.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
