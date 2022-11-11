SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester man charged for raping 9-year-old

Mohamed Bakari Shei, 20, of Rochester, is facing a charge related to raping a 9-year-old juvenile multiple times in 2018. Shei would have been around 16-years-old at the time but is being charged as an adult.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 11, 2022 10:01 AM
ROCHESTER — A 20-year-old Rochester man has been charged in Olmsted County District Court for repeatedly raping a young juvenile over the course of a year.

Mohamed Bakari Shei is facing one count of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct and is expected to make his first court appearance Dec. 21, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

A female juvenile reported to a Rochester police investigator in April 2020 that Shei first raped her on Mother's Day in 2018 at a Rochester residence. The juvenile would have been around 9-years-old on that date. Shei would have been around 16-years-old.

Shei was initially charged in juvenile court but was certified for adult prosecution this month.

The juvenile told law enforcement that Shei raped her eight or more times over the course of a year.

Shei told her that he would give her money for a book fair at school or buy her toys, the juvenile told police.

Shei denied raping the juvenile to investigators.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
