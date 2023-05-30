Rochester man charged for sexually soliciting pre-teen boy

ROCHESTER — A 53-year-old Rochester man is accused of soliciting a 12-year-old boy to perform sexual acts about three years ago.

Steven Joseph Wolfe is charged with one felony count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct and is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County District Court on June 22, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

During a December 2022 investigation by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office into potential sexual abuse, a boy told deputies that Wolfe had propositioned him to perform sexual acts at an Olmsted County home approximately two years earlier.

The complaint and charges do not allege physical contact between the boy and Wolfe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child would have been 12 years old at the time.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.