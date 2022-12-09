Rochester man charged for soliciting juvenile who turned out to be a cop

Rochester — A 32-year-old Rochester man has been charged with soliciting a child and sending them explicit images and videos, according to charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Peter Eric Workman appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on charges related to engaging in electronic communication with a child related to sexual conduct and distributing material that relates to sexual conduct via electronic communications, both felonies. He's accused of attempting to get a juvenile female to send sexually explicit material of herself and for sending sexually explicit material of himself to her.

The juvenile female was actually an undercover officer from New Jersey who Workman was allegedly talking to through the application Kik.

Chase ordered Workman released on his own recognizance provided he not use the internet without approval of the court and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18-years-old. As of Friday afternoon, he is still listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Detention Center.

Workman is expected to next appear in court Feb. 23, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Workman began talking to an undercover police officer from Burlington County, New Jersey, in September 2022. The officer told Workman he was a 13-year-old female juvenile. Workman wrote that he was 30-years-old and turned the conversation sexual. He sent several sexually explicit images and videos to the officer over the course of about a month.

The officer reminded Workman that Workman was talking to a juvenile several times but he continued to send photos and videos until about midway through October 2022.

A subpoena sent to Kik for the Workman's IP address, which turned up a Minnesota address.

A December search warrant of Workman's vehicle and home by the Rochester Police Department resulted in a phone being seized that contained images and video that Workman had sent the undercover officer. Multiple other devices were also seized during the search.