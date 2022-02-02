SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester man charged in November 2019 shooting ruled incompetent

On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Olmsted County District Court Judge Lisa Hayne found 41-year-old Abdusalam Omar Hussein incompetent. Hussein had pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault. .

Abdusalam Omar Hussein.
Abdusalam Omar Hussein
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 02, 2022 11:49 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was found incompetent this week to stand trial on allegations that he repeatedly shot a man in November 2019.

On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Olmsted County District Court Judge Lisa Hayne found 41-year-old Abdusalam Omar Hussein incompetent.

Hussein had pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree assault. He had been found competent in January 2020.

In February 2021, Hussein’s attorney filed a motion that he would present a defense of not guilty by reason of mental illness or cognitive impairment. About a week later, a second evaluation was ordered to determine if Hussein at the time of the alleged crime he was “laboring under such a defect of reason as not to know the nature of the act or that it was wrong.”

Court records do not list outcome of that evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A third competency evaluation, which like the first was to determine if Hussein was competent to understand the court proceedings, was ordered in November 2021. On Monday, Hayne found Hussein incompetent.

Police were called about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 3, 2019, to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot four times in the legs and once in the hand, according to court records. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man identified his assailant as Hussein.

About 7:20 a.m. that same day, Police say Hussein called 911 and said that he was a child soldier suffering from a mental issue and that someone made him shoot the victim.

Also Read
090321.N.MPR.FLOYDTRIAL2.jpg
Minnesota
Federal trial delayed as one of the three ex-cops tests positive for COVID
Judge Paul Magnuson said that court would resume on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
February 02, 2022 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jon Collins / St. Paul Pioneer Press
FSA POLICE LIGHTS
Minnesota
Minneapolis police fatally shoot man while executing St. Paul PD homicide search warrant, attorney says
MPD swat team reportedly involved, body camera footage requested
February 02, 2022 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson
Minnesota
Hennepin sheriff says he won't seek reelection following drunken crash
Hutchinson said in statement he would not step down before his term ends next January.
February 02, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  MPR News Staff
Load More

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Matthew Stolle
Local
Listen: Post Bulletin reporter Matthew Stolle talks 1987 abduction and murder of Stephen B. Small
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
February 02, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Rochester senior living complex sold for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than in November
Florida-based Lloyd Jones Multifamily Management, as Rochester 30 PropCo LLC, purchased Rochester's River Bend Assisted Living & Memory Care complex on Jan. 31 for $26.5 million, $3.9 million more than the last purchase price on Nov. 10.
February 02, 2022 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
GOP Precinct Caucuses
Local
GOP's harshest critic of Walz's shutdown pandemic policies wins GOP straw poll
Area Republicans says win gives Scott Jensen momentum, but doesn't make him shoo-in for endorsement
February 02, 2022 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester school officials unconcerned with previous failed effort by superintendent search firm
"We're not just relying on the search firm. We're also going to do our own random calls — not just from the list of references they give us," said Melissa Amundsen, one of the board members involved in the search firm selection process.
February 02, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer