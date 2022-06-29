SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man charged in Olmsted County with sexually assaulting 2 children under age 10

Kevon Elijah Brown, 21, of Rochester, is accused of sexually assaulting the preteens for at least a year in a Rochester residence.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 29, 2022 04:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Charges have been filed in Olmsted County District Court against a Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting two preteens for at least a year.

Kevon Elijah Brown, 21, is charged with two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and is set to appear in court Aug. 16, 2022, in front of District Judge Pamela King. No lawyer is listed for Brown on the Minnesota Courts website.

Also Read
gavel court crime
Local
Pine Island man given probation for role in over $1 million cryptocurrency money laundering scheme
Daniel Joseph Rezac, 37, of Pine Island, was acting as a "money-mule" when he deposited and transferred over a million dollars in a cryptocurrency scheme, according to a U.S. Secret Service agent.
June 29, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
d6aa92ce85d8cd88f3a052c9e6933d5b.jpg
Local
Silver Lake pool opening Thursday
Repair means both public city pools will be available during the holiday weekend.
June 29, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

According to the criminal complaint:

The juveniles reported to law enforcement that Brown bought them sexual devices and sexually assaulted them multiple times over the course of at least a year in a Rochester residence.

During a March 29, 2022, interview at the Child Advocacy Center, one juvenile reported the assaults happened when they were between 7 and 9 years old; the other juvenile reported the assaults happened when they were 7 and 8 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

During questioning, Brown told investigators he bought the sexual devices for the juveniles, and they used them in a room with him present. He denied touching either juvenile "in an inappropriate manner."

The date of the assaults is listed as on or about March 24, 2022, in the criminal complaint.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 1 candidates discuss what makes a good council member
The three candidates for the seat were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 29, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
062822-CHINESE-MYSTERY-SNAIL-0462.jpg
Local
Olmsted County 4-H'ers take on invasive species in Rochester pond
"That’s why you have to deal with things correctly," said Aurora Ogbonna, an 11-year-old 4-H student. "Everything has such a bigger impact on the environment than people realize.”
June 29, 2022 12:16 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Craig Cotton
Members Only
Business
Rochester comic shop owner unexpectedly falls ill
Craig Cotten, who owns the Book Review comic, gaming and sports card shop in Rochester’s Hillcrest Shopping Center, unexpectedly fell ill last week. Cate Moore, Cotten’s niece, wrote and posted about his situation on social media this week as well as launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover medical bills. She is hoping to raise $30,000.
June 29, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: 'Suspicious device' brought to Olmsted County Government Center
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 29, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe