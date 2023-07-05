Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester man charged in sexual assault of girl under 13, lewdly exposing himself to others

Eric David McConnell, 42, of Rochester, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under 13 over several years and exposing himself in front of teenage girls.

ROCHESTER — A 42-year-old Rochester man has been charged with the sexual assault of one girl and for lewdly exposing himself in front of two girls, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Eric David McConnell is facing three felony charges in three separate cases. He's charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old and two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct including lewd exhibition in front of someone under 16 years old.

He's scheduled to appear in court Aug. 10, 2023.

According to the criminal complaints:

McConnell sexually assaulted a girl under 13 years old at least 10 times from January 2009 to December 2011 in an Olmsted County home.

He also lewdly exposed himself in front of two girls under 16 during the same time period and is accused of doing the same to a 15-year-old girl in November 2022.

