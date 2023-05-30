Rochester man charged in violent Olmsted County home invasion

ROCHESTER — A 19-year-old Rochester man is facing charges related to a violent home invasion in Marion Township last week.

William Ramon Fredrick Hawkins appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase in Olmsted County District Court on Friday, May 26, 2023, for a felony first-degree burglary charge and one count of fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Three juveniles allegedly accompanied Hawkins in the home invasion.

Chase ordered Hawkins to be released on his own recognizance provided he have no contact with the victims and he stays a reasonable distance away from the residence. Hawkins' next court appearance is scheduled for June 8, 2023.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed in Olmsted County District Court for the juveniles.

According to the criminal complaint:

Hawkins and three juveniles entered a Marion Township home without permission the night of May 25, 2023.

A witness told law enforcement that he saw the group walk around the home before entering through a side door.

The group walked downstairs to the bedroom of a juvenile girl and woke her up. One of the juveniles in the group then hit her repeatedly with a belt. The girl had marks on her arms and back from being struck by the belt.

The group then left in a vehicle with Wisconsin plates. A witness was able to provide the plate number to law enforcement.

The group was later pulled over by an Olmsted County deputy on U.S. Highway 14, and Hawkins was arrested.

The ages of the juveniles involved are not listed in the complaint.