Rochester man charged with alleged repeated sexual assault of juvenile released on own recognizance

ROCHESTER — A 38-year-old Rochester man is faces charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile over the course of several years at residences in Olmsted and Wabasha counties.

David Allan Kochen is charged with four felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Olmsted County District Court. District Judge Christina Stevens ordered Kochen be released on his own recognizance during a court hearing Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Kochen was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and not to leave Minnesota without written court approval.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kochen sexually assaulted a juvenile dozens of times from the summer of 2015 to about 2019 at residences in Stewartville and Plainview. The juvenile would have been between 6-years-old and 9-years-old at the time of the assaults.

The juvenile reported the abuse to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in July 2022.

Kochen denied sexually assaulting the juvenile when questioned by law enforcement.