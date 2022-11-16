SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man charged with alleged repeated sexual assault of juvenile released on own recognizance

David Allan Kochen, 38, of Rochester, is facing charges related to allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile over the course of several years.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 16, 2022 02:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 38-year-old Rochester man is faces charges of sexually assaulting a juvenile over the course of several years at residences in Olmsted and Wabasha counties.

David Allan Kochen is charged with four felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Olmsted County District Court. District Judge Christina Stevens ordered Kochen be released on his own recognizance during a court hearing Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

Kochen was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and not to leave Minnesota without written court approval.

Also Read
City Hall Pine Island.jpg
Local
Four Goodhue County cities hire lobbyist to advocate for North Zumbro Sanitary Sewer District project
Zumbrota, Wanamingo, Pine Island and Goodhue will make a capital infrastructure request for the proposed regional wastewater treatment plant during the 2023 legislative session.
November 16, 2022 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Derrick Days OCADC.jpg
Local
South St. Paul man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Rochester man
Derrick Timothy Days, 29, of South Saint Paul, pleaded guilty to murdering Todd Lorne Banks Jr., 28, of Rochester, in June 2021 following a disagreement during a dice game in downtown Rochester.
November 16, 2022 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
St Charles map.png
Local
Semi collides with car on Interstate 90 near St. Charles
The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
November 16, 2022 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

According to the criminal complaint:

Kochen sexually assaulted a juvenile dozens of times from the summer of 2015 to about 2019 at residences in Stewartville and Plainview. The juvenile would have been between 6-years-old and 9-years-old at the time of the assaults.

ADVERTISEMENT

The juvenile reported the abuse to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office in July 2022.

Kochen denied sexually assaulting the juvenile when questioned by law enforcement.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
111522 52 Civic Center Crash.PNG
Local
One injured after parked car hit on Highway 52 near Civic Center Drive
A Mankato man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
November 16, 2022 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: November 13-19, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 16, 2022 10:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
jalen davis.jpg
Local
Illinois man given $50k bail for stalking woman at Apache Mall while having a gun illegally
Jalen Malik Davis, 22, of Champaign, Ill., is accused of traveling from Chicago to Rochester in order to harm a woman following a dispute over parenting time. Davis was arrested at the Apache Mall, where the woman works, with a firearm and dozens of rounds of ammunition.
November 16, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Zumbro Valley Medical Society logo
Local
Medical students plan Rochester foot care clinic for people experiencing homelessness
Zumbro Valley Medical Society is coordinating effort to provide care and socks to people without shelter.
November 16, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports