Rochester man charged with child neglect following toddler's death

ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Rochester man has been charged with felony neglect of a child in Olmsted County District Court in connection with the death of a toddler in February 2022.

A summons to appear in court was filed for Darius Dwayne Pitchford Monday, Nov. 22, 2022, and his first appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Rochester police officer was sent to a northwest Rochester residence on Feb. 14, 2022, around 6:40 a.m. for a report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, the officer found that the deceased person was a juvenile male under the age of 4.

Further investigation revealed that Pitchford, the juvenile's father, had taken the juvenile to the emergency room at Olmsted Medical Center around 11 p.m. the night before, after the child had been sick all day and complained of a stomachache.

Medical staff told law enforcement that the juvenile arrived at the ER pale, lethargic and dehydrated. Pitchford continuously obstructed medical personnel from treating the child and denied any further testing following an initial examination and blood work.

Medical staff told Pitchford that the juvenile was at risk of kidney failure and dehydration. Medical staff told Pitchford multiple times that further work needed to be done but Pitchford said he was being lied to.

Pitchford signed the child's discharge papers around 2:07 a.m., Feb. 14, 2022, that noted "return to the ER as soon as possible. Your child may die."

As Pitchford was leaving, medical personnel again told Pitchford that his child's life was at risk.

Medical personnel were not able to override Pitchford's decision to leave because they could not say with medical certainty what was wrong with the child.

When Pitchford got home around 2:30 a.m., the child took his coat off and asked for water and took a couple of sips from a cup Pitchford brought. When Pitchford asked the child if he was OK, the child rolled his eyes and moaned, at which point, Pitchford brought the child to his mother.

The child then lay in the hallway and continued to vomit. Pitchford and the child's mother gave the boy nausea medicine but he threw that up, too.

Around 5:18 a.m., Pitchford told investigators that he heard the child rolling around on the floor saying "ma."

The child's mother told investigators that she and her child fell asleep on her bed with the child laying in her arms.

Around 6:30 a.m., she awoke to her phone ringing and she realized her child was not on the bed anymore.

She found him dead, curled into the fetal position, on the floor.

An autopsy showed that the child died due to complications of paraduodenal hernia. The hernia would have been seen on a X-ray and would have required immediate surgery.

"Paraduodenal hernias are rare types of hernias which result from incomplete rotation of the midgut. They may cause acute abdominal pain, chronic digestive disorders, and nonspecific or mild symptoms such as nausea and vomiting," according to the National Library of Medicine .

The child's mother had brought him to the hospital for similar reasons on previous occasions in which the juvenile would receive medical care such as IV fluids and blood draws. Pitchford told investigators that he wanted to take the child this time so he could ask more questions.

