Rochester man charged with possessing sexual abuse material that include infants

ROCHESTER — A 24-year-old Rochester man was released on his own recognizance following an Olmsted County District Court hearing where he is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material of minors under 14 years old.

Dalton Keith Berndt is charged with two felony counts of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 14 and one count of felony possession of pornographic work of a minor under 13.

He is expected to appear next in court on July 29, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers with the Rochester Police Department executed a search warrant at Berndt's Rochester residence on Aug. 31, 2022, after several social media companies notified the department that accounts associated with Berndt were sharing sexually explicit images of children.

Law enforcement found 185 videos and images of suspected child sexual abuse material on two laptops and one cell phone in the home.

Berndt told police he had exchanged this material with other people for a couple of months before deleting the material after he served on a grand jury for similar charges.

The material he is charged for possessing contains the sexual abuse of children between the ages of infancy to 2 years old.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.