Rochester man charged with possessing videos of sexual assaults against children

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man has been charged with possessing videos depicting the sexual assault of multiple juveniles, according to new charges filed this week in Olmsted County District Court.

Chakong Yathortou, 18, is facing 10 felony counts of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 13. He is scheduled to appear on Oct. 26 in district court.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator with the Rochester Police Department found 27 videos of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child porn, on electronic devices owned by Yathortou following a cyber tip that Yathortou had shared the material on Facebook.

Yathortou uploaded the videos multiple times.

Law enforcement found the IP addresses listed to accounts connected to Yathortou that uploaded and received the material were from Charter and Rochester Public Schools. Charter provided an address connected to the account that listed a residence in Rochester that Yathortou lived in.

During an April 4, 2022, search of his home, he told investigators that everyone in his home has access to his devices and knows his password.

The videos he is charged with possessing depict multiple acts of sexual assault and rape against juveniles ranging from a newborn baby to a juvenile between the ages of 5 and 7 years old.

