We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man charged with possessing videos of sexual assaults against children

Chakong Yathortou, 18, of Rochester, is facing 10 felony counts related to possessing videos that depict the sexual assault and rape of juveniles ranging from a newborn baby to a juvenile between five and seven.

Gavel
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
September 16, 2022 01:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man has been charged with possessing videos depicting the sexual assault of multiple juveniles, according to new charges filed this week in Olmsted County District Court.

Chakong Yathortou, 18, is facing 10 felony counts of possessing pornographic work of a minor under 13. He is scheduled to appear on Oct. 26 in district court.

Also Read
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Mozzarella sticks and a grease fire lead to felony drug charges for Rochester woman
Law enforcement allegedly found close to 100 grams of methamphetamine in her apartment after she refused to leave a grease fire that started while she was making mozzarella sticks.
September 16, 2022 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Minnesota State Republican Convention
Local
Jensen to campaign for governor at Kathy's Pub in Rochester
The event runs from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
September 16, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

According to the criminal complaint, an investigator with the Rochester Police Department found 27 videos of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as child porn, on electronic devices owned by Yathortou following a cyber tip that Yathortou had shared the material on Facebook.

Yathortou uploaded the videos multiple times.

Law enforcement found the IP addresses listed to accounts connected to Yathortou that uploaded and received the material were from Charter and Rochester Public Schools. Charter provided an address connected to the account that listed a residence in Rochester that Yathortou lived in.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an April 4, 2022, search of his home, he told investigators that everyone in his home has access to his devices and knows his password.

The videos he is charged with possessing depict multiple acts of sexual assault and rape against juveniles ranging from a newborn baby to a juvenile between the ages of 5 and 7 years old.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Richie Swanson WI-2769.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Winona's Paperback and Pieces Bookstore will host story reading during Banned Books Week
Pushcart-nominated author Richie Swanson will read his short story "Eden Never Heard" in Winona on Saturday, Sept. 24.
September 16, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester woman accused of helping LeRoy man rape woman in Rochester hotel in 2021
Brian Russel Bird, 48, of LeRoy, is accused of raping a woman last year in a Rochester hotel room with the help of Kendra Ann Gusa, 20, of Rochester. Both are facing significant felony charges related to the incident.
September 16, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Blue Ribbon Assembly at Lincoln K-8 District-Wide School
Local
U.S. Department of Education names Rochester's Lincoln K-8 a Blue Ribbon School
Lincoln is one of 297 schools throughout the nation to receive the designation this year.
September 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: New owner for Kismet; Downtown sandwich shop closing
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
September 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger