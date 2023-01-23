STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester man charged with raping juvenile and adult woman over several years

He is accused of sexually assaulting and raping a juvenile and an adult woman for several years. The juvenile was around 6 years old when the assaults started in 2018.

Zeferino Cano Rafael
Zeferino Cano Rafael.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 23, 2023 01:20 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester man is facing charges related to sexually assaulting a juvenile female and an adult woman over the course of several years, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Zeferino Cano Rafael is charged felony first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case regarding the juvenile and felony third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case involving the adult woman. The charging documents in both cases refer to penetration.

Cano Rafael appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and was ordered released on a $25,000 bail or bond provided he have no contact with the victims, their families or anyone under 18-years-old. Chase also ordered that Cano Rafael can be released on a $200,000 bail or bond with no conditions.

Also Read
CRIMINAL VEHICULAR OPERATION.png
Local
Rochester woman accused of crashing car while drunk and injuring passengers in Goodhue County
Traffic footage of the crash showed the vehicle losing control, hitting a cable, going airborne and hitting a light pole.
January 23, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Dewain Fredrick Siewert
Local
Rochester man acquitted of homicide charge for 2019 crash that killed woman
The man hit 39-year-old Emily Jacobsen with his vehicle while he was high on methamphetamine in 2019. Jacobsen, a mother of four, died shortly after the crash.
January 23, 2023 11:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Chad William Kinzer
Local
Rochester man charged for hitting pedestrian while drunk driving
The person hit was transported to the hospital for back pain. A blood test showed the driver with a .172 blood alcohol concentration.
January 23, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

He is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

His next appearance in both cases is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the criminal complaints:

An 11-year-old female juvenile reported to the Rochester Police Department in July 2022 that Cano Rafael had been sexually assaulting her since 2018, when she would have been around 6 years old. She reported that around two years ago, Cano Rafael raped her.

An adult woman reported to RPD that Cano Rafael had repeatedly sexually assaulted her since 2018 and had raped her at least once.

He denied any wrong doing regarding the juvenile but told police that he would sneak into the adult woman's room at night.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Jennette-McCurdy1.png
Local
Author, actress Jennette McCurdy to speak at Winona State University
Tickets go on sale Tuesday for "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" at Winona State University on March 22.
January 23, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Saints on Second Bar and Grill
Business
Saints on Second: Not just any Marriott hotel restaurant
Being a restaurant inside a hotel comes with its challenges, but Saints on Second inside the Courtyard by Marriot across from Saint Marys has found a way around such challenges.
January 23, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
image005.jpg
Local
Public hearing for Winona-La Crescent watershed plan set for Thursday
Area residents can provide comment on the WinLaC Partnership's watershed plan, which has been in the works for two years.
January 23, 2023 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Education school stock photo
Local
Byron and Kasson-Mantorville schools take top honors in Hiawatha Valley League Conference One-act Festival
Kasson-Mantorville performed the “Dark Road” and Byron presented “The Velveteen Rabbit.”
January 23, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports