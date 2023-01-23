Rochester man charged with raping juvenile and adult woman over several years

ROCHESTER — A 25-year-old Rochester man is facing charges related to sexually assaulting a juvenile female and an adult woman over the course of several years, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Zeferino Cano Rafael is charged felony first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case regarding the juvenile and felony third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the case involving the adult woman. The charging documents in both cases refer to penetration.

Cano Rafael appeared before District Judge Joseph Chase on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, and was ordered released on a $25,000 bail or bond provided he have no contact with the victims, their families or anyone under 18-years-old. Chase also ordered that Cano Rafael can be released on a $200,000 bail or bond with no conditions.

He is listed as in custody in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

His next appearance in both cases is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2023.

According to the criminal complaints:

An 11-year-old female juvenile reported to the Rochester Police Department in July 2022 that Cano Rafael had been sexually assaulting her since 2018, when she would have been around 6 years old. She reported that around two years ago, Cano Rafael raped her.

An adult woman reported to RPD that Cano Rafael had repeatedly sexually assaulted her since 2018 and had raped her at least once.

He denied any wrong doing regarding the juvenile but told police that he would sneak into the adult woman's room at night.