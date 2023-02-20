Rochester man charged with raping vulnerable adult under his care

ROCHESTER — A 46-year-old Rochester man is accused of raping a vulnerable female adult under his care for over a year, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

David Christopher Meilander is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is scheduled to appear in court March 22, 2023.

The company Meilander worked for and the woman's age are not mentioned in the criminal complaint. A public data request from the Post Bulletin for the incident report is pending with the Rochester Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint:

RPD received a report of potential sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Nov. 9, 2022.

The woman did not live in a group home but received services to help her live independently, according to an executive with the company who provided those services. Their name is not mentioned in the complaint.

Meilander worked for that company and provided care for the woman.

He raped the woman several times throughout November 2021 and October 2022, the woman told an investigator with RPD.

Meilander initially denied the accusations but when a neighbor confirmed the woman had been to his house, he called the investigator and admitted he raped the woman.