99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester man charged with raping vulnerable adult under his care

The man raped the woman several times for over a year. The company he worked for is not mentioned in the criminal complaint and the Post Bulletin has requested the incident report from the police.

SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
February 20, 2023 09:25 AM

ROCHESTER — A 46-year-old Rochester man is accused of raping a vulnerable female adult under his care for over a year, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

David Christopher Meilander is charged with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct and is scheduled to appear in court March 22, 2023.

The company Meilander worked for and the woman's age are not mentioned in the criminal complaint. A public data request from the Post Bulletin for the incident report is pending with the Rochester Police Department.

Also Read
Pamela Denise Poppenhagen
Local
Woman given probation for exploiting vulnerable adult in Fillmore County
If the woman successfully completes probation, her charges will eventually be dismissed.
February 20, 2023 09:13 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Houston
Local
Houston to DNR: We want out of off-highway park plan
The city council voted in a special meeting Friday to formally announce its intention to back out of a off-highway vehicle park plan.
February 20, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: How Saint Mary's University's $25 million gift changes the narrative for this Catholic school
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 20, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

According to the criminal complaint:

RPD received a report of potential sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult on Nov. 9, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman did not live in a group home but received services to help her live independently, according to an executive with the company who provided those services. Their name is not mentioned in the complaint.

Meilander worked for that company and provided care for the woman.

He raped the woman several times throughout November 2021 and October 2022, the woman told an investigator with RPD.

Meilander initially denied the accusations but when a neighbor confirmed the woman had been to his house, he called the investigator and admitted he raped the woman.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Sleigh rides at History Center
Arts and Entertainment
Sleigh ride for a cause, hot dishes in Wabasha highlight weekend events
February 20, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 12-18, 2023
February 20, 2023 07:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Father James Burns
Local
How Saint Mary's University's $25 million gift changes the narrative for this Catholic school
February 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Houston
Exclusive
Local
Houston, Minn., faces pressure in exiting off-highway vehicle park plan
February 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Two Kings Queen 11.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Two Kings and a Queen adds a masculine touch to Rochester drag scene
February 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Klessig cover crops
News
Olmsted County SWCD unveils $3 million groundwater protection and soil health initiative
February 20, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Kasson-Mantorville's Aby Shubert
Prep
Torn knees, broken hearts: ACL injuries ended seasons for three of area's best girls basketball players
February 20, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff