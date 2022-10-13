Rochester man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old

ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was released on his own recognizance following an appearance Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court on charges related to sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Paul Alan Collopy, 63, is facing one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered Collopy not to have any contact with the juvenile and not to leave Minnesota without written court approval. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Collopy is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old juvenile several times starting around April 2021.

The juvenile and her mother reported the abuse in May 2022 to the Rochester Police Department. Over the course of May and June, the juvenile reported multiple instances of Collopy sexually assaulting her.