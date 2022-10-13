We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Rochester man charged with sexually assaulting 9-year-old

Paul Alan Collopy, 63, of Rochester, is facing one count of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a 9-year-old juvenile several times.

Gavel Court Crime
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 13, 2022 12:56 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was released on his own recognizance following an appearance Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court on charges related to sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Paul Alan Collopy, 63, is facing one count of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. District Judge Lisa Hayne ordered Collopy not to have any contact with the juvenile and not to leave Minnesota without written court approval. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint:

Collopy is accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old juvenile several times starting around April 2021.

The juvenile and her mother reported the abuse in May 2022 to the Rochester Police Department. Over the course of May and June, the juvenile reported multiple instances of Collopy sexually assaulting her.

By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
