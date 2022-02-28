SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester man charged with stealing vehicle

The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and obstructing the legal process.

Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 28, 2022 01:15 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man was arrested Friday morning, Feb. 25, 2022, after he allegedly tried to take a man's key fob from him and then stole the man's vehicle.

Michael Yzaguirre, 33, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony motor vehicle theft and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in court on the charges Monday morning.

Rochester police were called around 7:55 a.m. Friday for a report of a stolen vehicle. A 36-year-old Rochester man told the officer he left his 2021 Volkswagen Atlas running in front of Fiddlehead Coffee Co., 1610 W. Center Street, and went inside with his child when he noticed a person in his vehicle.

The man went outside and confronted the other man, identified as Yzaguirre. Yzaguirre reportedly tried to take the 36-year-old man's key fob from him but was unsuccessful and began walking away.

When the 36-year-old man reentered the shop, Yzaguirre turned around and got into the running vehicle and drove off, according to Moilanen.

Police lcoated the vehicle a short time later in the parking lot of Hyvee Barlow. Yzaguirre was not in the vehicle but was found a short distance away. When officers tried to arrest him, he reportedly swung his arms and body and was able to get away but was arrested after slipping on ice. He was uninjured.

