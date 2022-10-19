SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
|
Rochester man charged with using sawed-off shotgun to carjack BMW

Calvin Cooliage Reavers, 50, of Rochester, is accused of threatening to shoot a man with a sawed-off shotgun during a carjacking of the man's BMW.

Courts crime gavel logo graphic
Post Bulletin graphic
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 19, 2022 04:22 PM
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County District Court today on a charge related to him using a shotgun in a vehicle hijacking over the summer.

Calvin Cooliage Reavers, 50, is facing one count of felony first-degree aggravated robbery for the June 2022 robbery where he threatened to shoot another man if he did not get out of his BMW.

Reavers was released on his own recognizance by District Judge Kathy Wallace provided he not have any contact with his victims, not use or possess firearms or dangerous weapons, and not leave the state without written court approval.

Reavers was initially charged on Sept. 2, 2022, via a summons to appear in court.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Reavers pulled up to the male victim's southeast Rochester residence in a vehicle while the man was sitting inside his BMW.

The man previously purchased the vehicle from Reavers and had showed the title for the BMW to law enforcement, who verified the title.

Reavers got out of the vehicle and grabbed a sawed-off Winchester 1100 shotgun with a pistol grip from a female passenger in his vehicle. Reavers threatened to shoot the man if he did not get out and also punched him.

The man, along with a passenger, exited the vehicle. Reavers and the woman who gave him the shotgun then left in the BMW.

Reavers was arrested while driving the BMW by Lake City Police Officers following a June 3 traffic stop.

A witness told an LCPD officer that they drove to an apartment complex in Rochester to retrieve the shotgun prior to the carjacking.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
