News | Local

Rochester man claiming to be a 'brain surgeon' racks up $27k in credit card debt under partner's name

A criminal complaint warrant was issued in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, for 36-year-old Kody Michael Drost. He is facing a single felony charge of identity theft.



Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 16, 2022 01:54 PM
ROCHESTER — A warrant has been issued for a Rochester man claiming to be a brain surgeon who racked up nearly $27,000 worth of credit card debit in cards he reportedly opened in his romantic partner's name.

A criminal complaint warrant was issued in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, for 36-year-old Kody Michael Drost. He is facing a single felony charge of identity theft.

A woman reported the incident to Rochester police in August 2020. The woman said she knew Drost as "Ethan Miller" and that he claimed to be a "brain surgeon" at Mayo Clinic.

The woman and Drost lived together for about 18 months and Drost would return to the residence most evenings "wearing medical scrubs with a stethoscope," the criminal complaint states. The woman began to become suspicious of Drost when the couple began looking to buy a home together and he could not provide the financial information required to do so.

The woman did a background check of Drost and found that "Ethan Miller" was a fictitious persona.

The woman ran her own credit check and discovered that three lines of credit had been opened in her name with a combined outstanding balance of $26,673 between July 9, 2019, and March 10, 2020.

Drost has at least one conviction for identity theft in Olmsted County. He pleaded guilty in November 2018 to felony identify theft and was sentenced in January 2019 to five years of supervised probation with a stayed 13-month state prison sentence by Judge Christina Stevens. Court records indicate that Drost completed probation in that case on May 12, 2020.

