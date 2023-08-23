Rochester man convicted of attempted murder charge for shooting girlfriend in the head

ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County jury convicted a Rochester man on all counts Wednesday, Aug. 22, following a week-long trial related to shooting a woman in the head on Christmas Eve.

Phillip Eugene Turner, 35, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault and illegally possessing a firearm, all felonies, in connection with the shooting.

He's scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 8, 2023.

Turner shot a 37-year-old woman in the head and left her body in her residence with her two children, ages 5 and 2, on Dec. 24, 2022. He initially told police during an interview that she had taken her own life but law enforcement pointed to evidence that contradicts that claim.

"As of the evening of December 27, 2022, victim was still alive, but she was unconscious, her condition was grave, and her prognosis was uncertain," reads part of the criminal complaint.

He has been held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center since his arrest shortly after the incident.

According to the criminal complaint and law enforcement:

Rochester police responded to a call from the estranged father of the woman's two children. The man was supposed to meet the mother of his two children that morning to pick them up, but the woman didn’t show up and he couldn’t get a hold of her.

Officers tried to call her and didn’t make contact with her, so they went to her apartment on the 500 block of 19th Street Northwest.

A 5-year-old answered the door and told officers that their mom was dead. A 2-year-old child was also in the home. Officers found the 37-year-old woman unconscious, but still alive, in the bedroom. No gun was found in the apartment, though police found one spent shell casing and one live round for a 0.380-caliber gun.

Turner and the woman both worked at a northwest Rochester pizza restaurant and were dating.

Video surveillance shows Turner arriving at her apartment around 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 and leaving around 7:55 p.m.

He was arrested on Dec. 25 after an officer staked out the residence of a woman with whom he shares a child.

A magazine with .380-caliber ammunition was located on Turner and a K-9 tracked his movement from the back of the residence to a snowbank, which contained a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol in a white plastic bag.

Turner initially denied being at the woman's apartment on Christmas Eve but later admitted to being there.

He said he drank some alcohol and left to go spend Christmas at the residence he was found near. He said he left the residence after learning that law enforcement was looking for him and dropped his handgun into the snow when he noticed police in the area.

The woman took his handgun and shot herself in a suicide attempt, Turner told police during an interview, but later backtracked and said he didn't know what happened.

Police claim that's unlikely due to the bullet wound being on her non-dominant hand side and at a downward angle.

"Turner's equivocal claim of suicide is also inconsistent with his failure to seek assistance for the victim or her children, even anonymously, in the approximately 21 hours before Turner's arrest at approximately 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022," reads part of the complaint.