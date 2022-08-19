Rochester man convicted of stealing from brother now charged with stealing from father

WABASHA — A Rochester man sentenced yesterday in Olmsted County District Court for stealing from his brother's Rochester home is now facing new charges where he is accused of stealing from his father in Wabasha County.

Zachary Chad Koetz, 24, appeared before District Judge Christopher Neisen Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, on seven counts of felony theft in Wabasha County District Court.

Neisen ordered Koetz be held on $20,000 bail or bond with no conditions or $10,000 bail or bond with conditions. Koetz was also ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol and not to use or possess firearms or other dangerous weapons.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

Koetz was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, for his Olmsted County case following a June plea deal where he pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge and felony first-degree burglary charge was dismissed. He was charged in that case for stealing multiple firearms and an Xbox from his brother's home .

His address at the time of his arrest and conviction was listed as Plainview.

According to the Wabasha County criminal complaint:

Koetz is accused of stealing six firearms and an Artic Cat ZR 600 snowmobile from his father's home. Koetz was living with his father in Plainview at the time.

Koetz father alerted the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office to the thefts May 6, 2022, and an investigator with the Sheriff's Office was made aware of Koetz's connection to the burglary of his brother's home May 18, 2022, by the Rochester Police Department.

Koetz told law enforcement he had sold the firearms in different cities around southeastern Minnesota, two of which were sold to "drug dealers."

Koetz's girlfriend told an investigator that the snowmobile had been sold on Facebook Marketplace.

A warrant for his arrest was issued because Koetz left a drug treatment facility against staff recommendations and law enforcement and prosecutors were worried he would not appear for court appearances.